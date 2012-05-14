HELSINKI May 14 British airline Flybe Group
is interested in buying Danish Cimber Sterling
that declared bankruptcy earlier this month, Finnish
public broadcaster YLE said on Monday.
"We see this as an opportunity to extend our plans in
Denmark. It is part of our plan to become the market leader of
the region," Fred Kochak, Flybe's marketing chief for Europe,
told YLE.
Flybe is eyeing Cimber's ATR aircraft that would be suitable
for short flights from Denmark to other Nordic cities or
Germany, YLE said.
Cimber, which carried 2 million passengers last year with a
fleet of about 30 aircraft, has lost money persistently since
it was listed at the end of 2009, and its share price has slid
from its 10 crowns IPO price to less than one crown.
Flybe and Finnish carrier Finnair have a joint
venture Flybe Nordic that operates in the Nordic and Baltic
countries.
YLE said three other regional airlines, Skyways, DAT and Jet
Time, are also interested in Cimber.
In August last year, Mansvell Enterprises Ltd, an investment
vehicle of Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky, offered to buy
out minority shareholders in the airline for 1.50 crowns per
share.
