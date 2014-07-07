PARIS, July 7 British regional airine Flybe has been picked for a contract to provide maintenance for Britain's newest military transporter, the A400M, people familiar with the matter said.

The selection of Europe's third largest regional aircraft operator to provide support for Britain's defence ministry comes after it beat competition from traditional military contractors and could be unveiled at next week's Farnborough Airshow.

Details of the contract are being finalized, the people said, asking not to be named because the award has not yet been announced.

Airbus Military, which designed the A400M troop and equipment plane, declined to comment on the choice of supplier.

"There is an ongoing selection process for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service for the Royal Air Force A400M and it would be inappropriate to comment at this stage," a spokeswoman said by email.

Exeter-based Flybe had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Brian Love)