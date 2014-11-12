Nov 12 Flybe Group Plc :
* H1 revenue under management 425 million stg versus 477.3
million stg year ago
* Passenger revenue per seat increased 8.7 pct to 54.75
pounds for six months to 30 September 2014
* H1 adjusted profit before tax 1 up 2.0 mln stg to 13.7 mln
stg, despite 6.0 mln stg provision for EU 261 flight delay
compensation
* H1 load factor increased 8.6 ppts to a record 77.2 pct
* CEO - Flybe enters winter season with solid momentum in
its core UK business
* H1 group revenue was 307.8 mln stg (351.1 mln stg in h1
2013/14)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: