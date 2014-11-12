Nov 12 Flybe Group Plc :

* H1 revenue under management 425 million stg versus 477.3 million stg year ago

* Passenger revenue per seat increased 8.7 pct to 54.75 pounds for six months to 30 September 2014

* H1 adjusted profit before tax 1 up 2.0 mln stg to 13.7 mln stg, despite 6.0 mln stg provision for EU 261 flight delay compensation

* H1 load factor increased 8.6 ppts to a record 77.2 pct

* CEO - Flybe enters winter season with solid momentum in its core UK business

* H1 group revenue was 307.8 mln stg (351.1 mln stg in h1 2013/14)