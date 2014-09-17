Sept 17 Flybe Group Plc :
* Aircraft agreements
* Flybe announces breakthrough aircraft agreements to
address major legacy fleet commitment and secure right-sized
aircraft for future growth
* Flybe and Embraer will terminate twenty E175S from Flybe's
firm order backlog of twenty four E175S. In a separate agreement
between Republic and Embraer, Republic will purchase fifty E175S
* Flybe has agreed with Republic to sublease twenty four
71-seat Bombardier Q400 Turboprop aircraft, with deliveries
commencing in March 2015 and spread over a two year period.
* Embraer has agreed to defer delivery of Flybe's firm order
of four remaining e175s until 2018, in line with Flybe current
fleet planning needs.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: