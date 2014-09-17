Sept 17 Flybe Group Plc :

* Aircraft agreements

* Flybe announces breakthrough aircraft agreements to address major legacy fleet commitment and secure right-sized aircraft for future growth

* Flybe and Embraer will terminate twenty E175S from Flybe's firm order backlog of twenty four E175S. In a separate agreement between Republic and Embraer, Republic will purchase fifty E175S

* Flybe has agreed with Republic to sublease twenty four 71-seat Bombardier Q400 Turboprop aircraft, with deliveries commencing in March 2015 and spread over a two year period.

* Embraer has agreed to defer delivery of Flybe's firm order of four remaining e175s until 2018, in line with Flybe current fleet planning needs.