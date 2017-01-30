Jan 30 Airline Flybe Group Plc said
uncertain customer confidence and poor weather led to a slow
start to the current quarter, after tough trading conditions and
increased market capacity hit its fleet utilisation in the third
quarter.
However, the airline, which connects British regional
airports to London and other European cities, said on Monday its
third-quarter revenue grew, boosted by additional capacity in
its network.
Passenger revenue grew 13.5 percent in the third quarter
ended December 2016, compared with a 5.7 percent increase in the
first half.
Passenger revenue per seat rose 0.2 percent in the third
quarter compared with a decline of 6.9 percent in the first
half.
Passenger revenue rose 11 percent in the first three weeks
of its current quarter compared with a year earlier, but revenue
per seat decreased 1 percent, the budget airline said.
The company added it would increase regional connectivity
over the coming months, with new routes between Edinburgh,
Aberdeen and London Heathrow, to allow for connectivity with its
codeshare partners.
