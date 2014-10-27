LONDON Oct 27 British regional airline Flybe is in talks with a number of European airlines about contracts to operate regional flights, the company's chief executive Saad Hammad said on Monday.

Hammad said that Flybe was looking to expand the "white label" part of its business, where larger airlines outsource some domestic flights, freeing them up to focus on their long-haul routes.

"Yes I am indeed (in talks) with a number of flag carriers," Hammad said at a press conference.

Flybe already provides white label regional services in Finland through a joint venture with Finnair.

When asked whether he expected Flybe to win further contracts for its white label business in the next couple of years Hammad said: "Watch this space...most of these flag carriers are under enormous financial pressure." (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)