LONDON Oct 27 British regional airline Flybe
is in talks with a number of European airlines about
contracts to operate regional flights, the company's chief
executive Saad Hammad said on Monday.
Hammad said that Flybe was looking to expand the "white
label" part of its business, where larger airlines outsource
some domestic flights, freeing them up to focus on their
long-haul routes.
"Yes I am indeed (in talks) with a number of flag carriers,"
Hammad said at a press conference.
Flybe already provides white label regional services in
Finland through a joint venture with Finnair.
When asked whether he expected Flybe to win further
contracts for its white label business in the next couple of
years Hammad said: "Watch this space...most of these flag
carriers are under enormous financial pressure."
