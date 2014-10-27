* CEO talks to flag carriers over "white label" services

* Airline on track to return to growth

* Shares up 5 pct (Adds CEO comments, background)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Oct 27 British regional airline Flybe is in talks with a number of European carriers about contracts to operate their regional flights, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

Saad Hammad said Flybe was looking to expand the "white label" part of its business, where larger airlines outsource some domestic flights to Flybe so that they can focus on their long-haul routes.

"Yes I am indeed (in talks) with a number of flag carriers," Hammad said at a press conference at London City airport, where the airline opened six new routes.

Hammad, a former easyJet executive who took the reins at Flybe in August 2013, has led a turnaround of the airline after it ran into trouble during the recession.

He said Flybe was now on track to grow, having over the last 18 months sold its landing slots at London's Gatwick airport, reduced its workforce and cut costs.

"This winter season you'll see us return to growth," he said.

Shares in Flybe were trading up 5 percent to 116.125 pence at 1240 GMT.

Flybe already provides white label regional services in Finland to Finnair.

When asked whether he expected Flybe to win further such contracts, Hammad said: "Watch this space", adding he'd be disappointed not to win a new contract in the next two years.

He said Flybe operated smaller aeroplanes which made it better placed to operate lower volume domestic routes than bigger airlines.

Full-cost airlines such as Lufthansa and Air France are under pressure to lower their cost bases to better compete against budget rivals such as Ryanair and easyJet, which have been stealing market share on short-haul European routes.

Hammad said outsourcing some domestic and regional routes would make sense for some bigger airlines.

"The big flag carriers will continue to be under enormous pressure to focus on what they excel at, their distinctive competence - the big routes, the thick routes, typically the long-haul routes," he explained.

Flybe said in its 2014 annual report that its white label contract with Finnair had been "a success" financially, reporting a pretax profit of 6.3 million pounds ($10.2 million) in 2013/14.

