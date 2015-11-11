LONDON Nov 11 British airline Flybe Group swung to a profit in the its financial first-half, after it grew its UK regional business, cut costs under a turnaround plan and benefited from a lower fuel price.

The company reported pretax profit of 22.9 million pounds ($34.70 million)in the six months ended Sept. 30, compared to a 3.3 million pound loss in the same period last year, and said it entered the winter season with "solid momentum". ($1 = 0.6600 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Costas Pitas)