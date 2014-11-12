* First-half pretax loss at 15.3 mln stg
* Says EU 261 flight delay claim rules unfortunate
* Shares fall as much as 23 pct
By Esha Vaish
Nov 12 British budget airline Flybe Group Plc
swung to a pretax loss in the first half, hurt by
one-off costs and a charge related to its exit from its Finland
joint venture.
Flybe's stock fell as much as 23 percent to 102 pence,
making it one of the top percentage losers on the London Stock
Exchange.
The carrier posted a pretax loss of 15.3 million pounds ($24
million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with a
profit of 13.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Flybe was hurt by an increased flight delay claims
provision, external costs related to surplus capacity and
revaluation of U.S. dollar aircraft loans.
The company booked an impairment charge related to the sale
of its 60 percent stake in loss-making Flybe Finland to partner
Finnair.
Citing slower capacity growth and higher market costs,
Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo cut his full-year forecast to a
"small pre-tax loss".
The embattled carrier had only just returned to
profitability last year, helped by brutal cost-cutting that
involved giving up airport slots, slashing jobs, exiting
unprofitable flight routes and grounding surplus fleet.
However, new EU 261 flight delay compensation regulations
that dictate procedure in events of denied boarding, flight
cancellations, or long delays of flights, forced the company to
record a 6 million pound provision in the first half.
Chief Executive Saad Hammad called the rules "unfortunate"
and "discriminatory", as, in terms of fares, on most of the
routes Flybe operated it mainly competed with rail roads and
ferry operators who do not have compensation regimes.
"It's unfortunate because (compensation for) any delay of
three hours or more is more than three times the average ticket
price of Flybe," Hammad told journalists on a call. Flybe pegs
its average ticket price at less than 85 euros ($106).
Numis analysts said the law would have a negative cost
implication for all airlines and tour operators, which might
tempt them to increase fares for passengers.
They said given that the estimated provision amount would be
roughly 0.5 percent of Flybe's full-year turnover, larger rival
easyJet Plc's full-year pretax profit could take a hit
of about 4 percent. easyJet is to report on Nov. 18.
(1 US dollar = 0.6282 British pound)
(1 US dollar = 0.8020 euro)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)