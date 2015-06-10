UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
June 10 British budget airline Flybe Group Plc reported a pretax loss for the full year, hurt by one-off costs and a charge related to its exit from a joint venture in Finland.
The carrier reported a loss before tax of 35.6 million pounds for the year ended March 31, from a profit of 8.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 7.5 percent to 574.1 million pounds ($885.26 million).
"Flybe Finland did not deliver on its expectations of generating profits in 2014/15 due to poor performance in its scheduled flying operations and therefore Flybe sold its interest in Flybe Finland for one Euro," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6485 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.