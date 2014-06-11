June 11 Flybe Group Plc, the operator
of Europe's largest regional airline, swung to a full-year
profit as cost-cutting measures it undertook paid off.
The carrier, which operates flights mainly within the UK and
Ireland, reported a pretax profit, its first since 2011, of 8.1
million pounds ($13.6 million) for the year ended March 31.
For the year-earlier period, Flybe reported a pretax loss of
41.1 million pounds.
Group revenue rose 1 percent to 620.5 million pounds, said
Flybe, which began a turnaround programme last January.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)