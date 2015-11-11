(Adds CEO comment, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON Nov 11 British regional airline Flybe
Group was upbeat ahead of the traditionally slacker
winter travel period after its turnaround plan returned it to
profit in the first half.
Flybe, whose routes connect UK regional cities to each other
as well as European destinations, has over the last two years
cut staff numbers and wages, sold airport slots and exited
unprofitable routes, as part of a plan aiming for sustainable
annual profit growth.
"In terms of our outlook going forward, we're optimistic,
but cautiously so in the next half," chief executive Saad Hammad
said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.
European airlines tend to make the bulk of their profits in
the summer months when more people take flights to go on
holiday, while the winter half-year period is often loss-making.
For the six months ended Sept. 30, Flybe reported pretax
profit of 22.9 million pounds ($34.70 million) compared to a 3.3
million pound loss in the same period last year, after it added
new capacity and cut costs on surplus aircrafts and marketing.
Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald, who have a "hold" rating on
the stock, said they believed Flybe remained in transition and
stuck to their forecast for full-year adjusted pretax profit of
5.2 million pounds.
Shares in the airline, which have gained about 60 percent in
the last six months, were down 0.5 percent to 89 pence at 1118
GMT, paring earlier gains of as much as 5 percent.
In its first-half, the airline also benefited from an
improved pricing system and more digital marketing, plus the
lower cost of oil, although up to 90 percent of Flybe's fuel
needs are hedged. It expects to receive a real boost in its next
financial year when those hedges expire.
The lower fuel price - the price of crude has more than
halved since June last year - is creating a more competitive
environment for all airlines and Europe's biggest low-cost
airline Ryanair has warned of a fare war.
Given its regional routes, Flybe's competitor on two thirds
of its routes was road and rail, rather than airlines, said
Hammad, adding that the airline was mindful of the competitive
environment and planned to grow capacity 13 percent in the
second-half.
"We're focusing it very much on frequency enhancements to
our existing routes rather than launching new routes," Hammad
said.
($1 = 0.6600 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Costas Pitas and Elaine
Hardcastle)