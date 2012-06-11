* Underlying EBITDAR 88.8 mln stg vs 113.8 mln stg
* Group revenue 615.3 mln stg vs 595.5 mln stg
LONDON, June 11 Flybe, Europe's largest
regional airline, posted a steep fall in full-year profit, hit
by tough economic conditions in Britain and rising fuel costs.
The British carrier on Monday reported underlying earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and
restructuring (EBITDAR) of 88.8 million pounds ($136.9 million)
for the year to the end of March. Group revenues rose 3.3
percent to 615.3 million pounds.
It called the performance, which was hit by a 5 percent
decline in its core UK market and 3.7 million pounds of losses
at its Flybe Europe division, "disappointing".
Flybe and Finnair last year bought Finland's
biggest domestic carrier Finnish Commuter Airlines (FCA) for $35
million to expand in the Baltic market.
It was also negatively impacted by inflationary pressures
and high fuel prices.
The company, which floated in London in 2010, said its fuel
costs rose 15 percent to 106.4 million pounds during the year.
($1 = 0.6486 British pounds)
