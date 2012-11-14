OSLO Nov 14 Flybe, Europe's largest
regional airline, may be interested in buying Norway's Wideroe
after SAS put the company up for sale this week,
Norwegian daily Aftenposten said on Wednesday.
"We are always looking for opportunities to expand in
Scandinavia, the Nordics and the Baltics. We will now look at
the opportunities that have opened up in Norway with Wideroe
going up for sale", a spokeswoman told the paper.
Scandinavian flag carrier SAS had said that it planned to
raise 3 billion Swedish crowns ($443 million) by selling assets,
including Wideroe, aircraft engines, some real estate and its
ground handling unit.
Britain's Flybe has been beefing up its Nordic presence and
last year established Flybe Nordic, a joint venture with Finnair
, to focus on servicing the Nordics and the Baltics.
Wideroe employees have already said they are working with an
external investors to make a buyout offer to SAS.