Sept 16 Europe's largest regional airline, Flybe
Group Plc, said it would disband its UK and outsourcing
divisions and integrate it into a single unit as part of a
review started by Chief Executive Saad Hammad.
"It has quickly become clear to me that Flybe's prospects
will be significantly enhanced by disbanding the existing
divisional structure and integrating all operations into a
single, simpler and lower cost operating unit," Hammad said in a
statement. ()
As a result of this reorganisation, Andrew Strong, Managing
Director of Flybe UK, Mike Rutter, Managing Director of Flybe
Outsourcing Solutions and Mark Chown, Director of Corporate
Strategy, stepped down on Sept. 13, the company said.
Faced with soaring fuel costs, falling passenger numbers and
higher airport charges, Flybe has undergone a major
restructuring - axing 590 jobs and pledging to quit its main
London hub at Gatwick airport.
Flybe appointed Hammad, a former easyJet and Air Berlin
executive as its CEO last month.