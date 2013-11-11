Nov 11 Flybe Group Plc, Europe's largest regional airline, swung to a profit in the first half and said it was expanding the scope of its restructuring programme, including about 500 job cuts.

Flybe shares rose 9 percent to 74.9 pence in early trading, making the stock the top percentage gainer on the London Stock Exchange.

The company said that it would rationalise route network, review its fleet mix, remove surplus capacity and improve aircraft and crew utilisation.

Faced with soaring fuel costs, falling passenger numbers and higher airport charges, the airline has undergone a major restructuring - axing 590 jobs and pledging to quit its main London hub at Gatwick airport.

"It was clear to me that the existing Phase 1 and 2 cost savings were necessary, but we simply needed to do more and to do it immediately," Chief Executive Saad Hammad said in a statement.

The airline said it expected a further benefit of 7 million pounds ($11.20 million) this year and 26 million pounds next year with around 500 proposed job cuts.

It also estimated one-off and surplus capacity costs of 14 million pounds this year and an additional 27 million pounds in 2014-15.

"We would expect these surplus capacity costs to fall away as Flybe sells surplus owned aircraft and negotiates the early return of leased aircraft. We have assumed the full benefit of the new restructuring measures will become evident in the year to March 2016," Liberum Capital analyst Gerald Khoo wrote in a note.

Khoo added that he expected a short-term impact from the new restructuring plan as capacity cuts could reduce total passenger revenue.

The company reported a pretax profit of 13.8 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of 1.6 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6252 British pounds) (Reporting By Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)