UPDATE 3-Deutsche Telekom core profit growth to halve as U.S. motor slows
* Shares down 1.6 percent (Adds details on US, investments, T-Systems, competitors)
LONDON, June 21 Flybe Group PLC : * FY pretax loss 40.7 million STG * Revenue up 15.1% to £781.5M (2011/12: £678.8M). * Expects to see considerable reductions in the cost base of the business in
both this year and the next * 2013 adjusted pretax loss 23.2 million STG * Group revenue down to 614.3 million STG * Source text for Eikon:
* Shares down 1.6 percent (Adds details on US, investments, T-Systems, competitors)
BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom is keen for its T-Mobile US subsidiary to take part in a consolidation of the U.S. mobile market and is open to being either a buyer or a seller, its chief executive said on Thursday.
* Shares fall 2.1 pct, lag FTSE 100 index (Adds CEO comment, share price reaction, analyst comment)