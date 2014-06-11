June 11 Flybe Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit 8.1 million stg

* Return to profitability and strong operational performance

* 620.5 million pounds of group revenue, up by 1.0 percent (2012/13: 614.3 million pounds)

* 3.3 percent decrease in group operating costs (excluding restructuring) at 619.5 million pounds (2012/13: £640.9m)

* Adjusted profit before tax, net restructuring and surplus capacity costs* of 1.7 million pounds (2012/13: loss of 23.6 million pounds), with profit improvement across all areas of business

* 8.1 million pounds of profit before tax (2012/13: loss before tax 41.1 million pounds)

* CEO says - we have made a good start to FY15, in line with our expectations

* General economic outlook in our most important market, UK, has improved - with growth reported in year to december 2013 of 1.9 percent

* Our decision last year to remove unprofitable routes will continue to impact revenue and profit into 2014/15.

* Will deliver further improvement in current year and drive sustainable profitable growth over coming years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: