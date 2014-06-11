June 11 Flybe Group Plc
* Fy pretax profit 8.1 million stg
* Return to profitability and strong operational performance
* 620.5 million pounds of group revenue, up by 1.0 percent
(2012/13: 614.3 million pounds)
* 3.3 percent decrease in group operating costs (excluding
restructuring) at 619.5 million pounds (2012/13: £640.9m)
* Adjusted profit before tax, net restructuring and surplus
capacity costs* of 1.7 million pounds (2012/13: loss of 23.6
million pounds), with profit improvement across all areas of
business
* 8.1 million pounds of profit before tax (2012/13: loss
before tax 41.1 million pounds)
* CEO says - we have made a good start to FY15, in line with
our expectations
* General economic outlook in our most important market, UK,
has improved - with growth reported in year to december 2013 of
1.9 percent
* Our decision last year to remove unprofitable routes will
continue to impact revenue and profit into 2014/15.
* Will deliver further improvement in current year and drive
sustainable profitable growth over coming years.
