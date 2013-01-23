* Cuts 20 pct management posts, 10 pct overhead, production
roles in UK
* Aims to break even at Flybe UK in FY 2014
* Stands by rev growth forecast of up to 2 pct for full year
* Flybe UK reports 3 pct growth in passengers, flat rev per
seat in Q3
(Adds analyst comment, details, background; updates share
movement)
By Brenton Cordeiro
Jan 23 British carrier Flybe Group Plc
said it would cut about 300 jobs, or about 10 percent of its UK
workforce, joining other European airlines that have cut costs
and headcount to cope with lower spending on air travel amid the
euro zone debt crisis.
Flybe shares fell as much as 7 percent on Wednesday morning
on the London Stock Exchange. They were down 5 percent at 47.38
pence at 1025 GMT.
The job cuts include a 20 percent reduction in management
posts and about 10 percent of overhead and production roles,
Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, said.
Several European carriers including Scandinavian company SAS
, Germany's Lufthansa, Franco-Dutch airline
Air France-KLM and International Airlines Group
-owned Iberia and British Airways have already cut
thousands of jobs.
Flybe expects its UK business, which swung to a pretax loss
of 2.2 million pounds ($3.49 million) in fiscal year 2012, to
break even in the fiscal year ending March 2014.
Flybe UK's number of passengers rose 3 percent to 1.7
million in the third quarter. But passenger revenue per seat was
largely flat at 47.39 pounds.
The UK business brought in about 96 percent of group revenue
last year and serves over 70 airports in the UK and several
European countries. It has a joint venture with Finnair and
contract flying arrangements with Brussels Airlines and Olympic
Air.
Flybe said it did not expect to close any of its 13 UK
operational bases but was implementing cost reduction plans with
suppliers such as airports and maintenance providers, rolling
out fuel efficiency programmes and expanding automation at the
check-in process.
"Persistent losses were unsustainable and needed tackling in
our view ... however, much will depend on the delivery of these
targets and it is obviously still early days," Oriel Securities'
Edward Stanford said.
"Assuming management is successful we believe that there is
now limited downside risk to the share price."
Flybe estimated the job cuts to result in restructuring
costs of between 10 million pounds and 12 million pounds ($15.9
million to $19 million), with the majority to be recorded in the
current fiscal year that ends on March 31.
It reiterated its forecast of year-on-year revenue growth of
up to 2 percent.
($1 = 0.6302 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)