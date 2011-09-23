* Says trading below expectations

* Says in talks to sell certain assets

* Says could breach banking covenants in Oct

Sept 23 British multi-channel retailer Flying Brands Ltd (FBD_u.L) said it could breach banking covenants in October and was in talks to sell certain property assets.

"We are nearing the end of our autumn selling season in Gardening Direct and the performance of the business has been significantly below management expectations," the direct seller of flowers, bedding plants and gardening products said.

The company said it was reviewing its outlook for the year and might seek a waiver from the bank.

In July, the company said first-half sales in its gardening business fell 10 percent.

Shares of the company closed at 18.75 pence on Thursday in London. They were indicated down 52 percent on Friday. They have fallen 18 percent since the company reported a first-half loss and suspended dividend in July.