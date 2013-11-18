Nov 18 FLY Leasing Ltd : * Upsizes and amends 2012 term loan * Says term loan, which had a balance of approximately $375 million as of

September 30, 2013, was upsized by $105 million * Says incremental borrowing was priced at 99.75% of the principal amount * Will use proceeds to partially finance acquisition of 5 aircraft as well as

refinance 2 aircraft with loans maturing in December 2013