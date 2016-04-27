DUBAI, April 27 Saudi Arabia's Flynas is in
talks with Boeing Co and Airbus for a potential
100-jet order, chief executive Paul Byrne told a conference in
Dubai on Wednesday, adding it had ruled out Bombardier
from its considerations.
The kingdom's low-cost airline had requested proposals from
the two rival aerospace giants to buy 60 planes with an option
for 40 more, he said.
Byrne said in January Flynas was also considering Bombardier
for the deal, but recently ruled out the struggling Canadian
aircraft maker.
"We just didn't want to be the launch customer" for its C
Series jet, he said without elaborating.
