Dec 31 Fly.pl SA and FON SA :

* Said on Tuesday that as a result of two lending agreements FON SA lowered its stake in the company to 24.50 pct (or 10,178,525 shares)

* Prior to lending agreements and a transfer of 58.46 pct stake (or 24,288,172 shares)in the company, FON SA owned a 82.96 pct stake (or 34,466,697 shares) in the company



* FON transferred as a loan 58.46 pct stake in the company to DAMF Invest SA

* Total nominal value of the 24,288,172 company's shares is 2.4 million zlotys ($681,025)

* Parties agreed that the loan will be returned until Dec. 31, 2015

* FON will receive a remuneration of 130,000 zlotys

($1 = 3.5241 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)