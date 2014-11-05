(Adds AnaCap declines comment)

WARSAW Nov 5 Hungary's No.1 lender OTP , Polish mid-sized banks Alior Bank and BOS Bank, and private equity firm AnaCap Financial have submitted offers to buy Poland's FM Bank PBP, several sources said.

FM Bank, which is controlled by private equity fund Abris Capital Partners, has a book value of 300 million zlotys ($89 million).

For Polish bidders it offers a chance to build scale in a market that is tough for mid-sized companies, while it would fit with OTP's plan to gain a foothold in markets that are more predictable than its Hungarian base.

AnaCap Financial Partners, a private equity firm that specialises in the financial services sector, could add a Polish operation to its mid-sized Czech unit Equa Bank.

"Alior, BOS, OTP and AnaCap Financial Partners have submitted their offers to buy FM Bank," a source close to the transaction said.

"By the end of this month the fund wants to choose one investor for further negotiations and by the end of year wants the deal to be signed," the source said.

Three other market sources confirmed the bidders' names.

Alior, OTP, AnaCap and FM Bank declined to comment, while AnaCap and BOS did not reply to Reuters' requests for comment.

Consolidation in the Polish market has gained speed in recent months with small and medium banks such as General Electric's BPH and Meritum Bank put up for sale.

Analysts and bankers have said there is only room for up to seven banks, compared to about 40 now, in the Polish retail market, as falling interest rates squeeze margins and make smaller lenders less competitive. (1 US dollar = 3.3883 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Pawel Sobczak and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe and Susan Thomas)