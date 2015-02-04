Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Feb 3 Diversified chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would acquire FMC Corp's Alkali Chemicals business for $1.64 billion.
The all-cash transaction will be funded through Tronox's existing cash and new debt pursuant to signed commitments from multiple banks, the company said. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)