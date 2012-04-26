FRANKFURT, April 26 Fresenius Medical Care reported its first-quarter net profit jumped 68 percent to $370 million, boosted by a one-off investment gain of $127 million related to the acquisition of Liberty Dialysis Holdings Inc.

Excluding that gain, net profit was up 10 percent at $244 million, the operator of clinics and maker of dialysis machines said on Thursday as it published key figures. Full first-quarter results are due on May 3.

Revenues rose 9 percent to $3.25 billion during the quarter, FMC said and affirmed its full-year sales and earnings outlook. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)