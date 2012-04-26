BRIEF-Torrent Pharma Dec-qtr consol profit falls
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 2.13 billion rupees
FRANKFURT, April 26 Fresenius Medical Care reported its first-quarter net profit jumped 68 percent to $370 million, boosted by a one-off investment gain of $127 million related to the acquisition of Liberty Dialysis Holdings Inc.
Excluding that gain, net profit was up 10 percent at $244 million, the operator of clinics and maker of dialysis machines said on Thursday as it published key figures. Full first-quarter results are due on May 3.
Revenues rose 9 percent to $3.25 billion during the quarter, FMC said and affirmed its full-year sales and earnings outlook. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 491.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.74 billion rupees
* IStreet Network Ltd says approved allotment of 370,500 warrants at price of INR 20.18 , convertible into equal number of shares