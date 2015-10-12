Oct 12 Diversified chemical maker FMC Corp said it would cut 800 to 850 jobs and lowered its full-year adjusted profit estimate, hurt by devaluation of the Brazilian currency.

The company said on Monday it expects full-year adjusted profit of $2.35 to $2.45 per share, lower than the forecast of $3 to $3.30 in August. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)