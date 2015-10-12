Nikkei drops on strong yen; automakers tumble on weaker than expected US sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
Oct 12 Diversified chemical maker FMC Corp said it would cut 800 to 850 jobs and lowered its full-year adjusted profit estimate, hurt by devaluation of the Brazilian currency.
The company said on Monday it expects full-year adjusted profit of $2.35 to $2.45 per share, lower than the forecast of $3 to $3.30 in August. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, April 3 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc has hired Joseph LaGrasta to spearhead a new exchange-traded funds sales and trading push in the United States, according to a memo seen by Reuters.