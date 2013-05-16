FRANKFURT May 16 Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest dialysis provider, confirmed that it looks set to reach only the lower half of its previous outlook range for 2013 net income.

U.S. government spending cuts known as sequestration that took effect earlier this year could be reversed in part or in total but "the likelihood of this diminishes as the year progresses," Chief Executive Rice Powell told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting on Thursday.

Net income is likely to reach the lower half of its target range of between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion in 2013, he said, confirming an outlook provided in April.

(Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger)