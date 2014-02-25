BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical plans new units and to invest in two firms
* Says its Hubei-based Chinese medicine subsidiary plans to set up wholly owned Chinese medicine tech unit in Hubei, with investment of 5 million yuan
FRANKFURT Feb 25 Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest dialysis provider, said on Tuesday it expects its net profit to shrink further this year after posting its first decline in twelve years for 2013 amid cuts to U.S. healthcare budgets.
The company said it sees 2014 net profit coming in between $1 billion and $1.05 billion this year, compared with $1.11 billion last year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Says its stock have been moved to Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section on March 21
* Says receives ANDA approval for clobetasol propionate ointment USP, 0.05% Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n2kRUp) Further company coverage: