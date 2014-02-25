FRANKFURT Feb 25 Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest dialysis provider, said on Tuesday it expects its net profit to shrink further this year after posting its first decline in twelve years for 2013 amid cuts to U.S. healthcare budgets.

The company said it sees 2014 net profit coming in between $1 billion and $1.05 billion this year, compared with $1.11 billion last year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)