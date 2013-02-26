FRANKFURT Feb 26 Fresenius Medical Care
, the world's largest dialysis provider, expects 2013
net income after minorities will rise only slightly this year as
lawmakers in the United States, its most important market, plan
to take austerity measures.
Net income attributable to shareholders is estimated at
between $1.1-$1.2 billion, a growth of 5-15 percent over last
year's level when excluding a $140 million one-off investment
gain booked in 2012.
According to a Reuters poll of 11 banks and brokerages,
market consensus was looking for net profit of $1.21 billion
this year.
The U.S. Congress, battling to rein in its budget deficit,
will reduce funds for state-run health schemes like Medicare
that account for about 30 percent of the German company's
revenues.