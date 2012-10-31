Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
FRANKFURT Oct 31 Fresenius Medical Care , the dialysis specialist controlled by Fresenius SE , trimmed its 2012 outlook as a strong U.S. dollar weighed on its earnings outside the United States.
The company said on Wednesday it now sees its revenue and net profit as much as 2 percent below its original aim of about $14 billion and $1.14 billion, respectively. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.