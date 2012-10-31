FRANKFURT Oct 31 Fresenius Medical Care , the dialysis specialist controlled by Fresenius SE , trimmed its 2012 outlook as a strong U.S. dollar weighed on its earnings outside the United States.

The company said on Wednesday it now sees its revenue and net profit as much as 2 percent below its original aim of about $14 billion and $1.14 billion, respectively. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)