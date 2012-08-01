RPT-UPDATE 1-Dialysis service provider DaVita's profit beats estimates
Feb 16 DaVita Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as demand rose for its kidney care services.
FRANKFURT Aug 1 Fresenius Medical Care , the dialysis specialist controlled by Fresenius SE , reported its second-quarter net profit jumped 11 percent to $289 million, beating average expectations.
The world's largest operator of clinics and maker of dialysis machines said on Wednesday revenue growth in both North America and International was at a double digit percentage at constant currencies despite a difficult global economic environment.
Revenues rose 9 percent to $3.4 billion during the quarter, FMC said and affirmed its full-year sales and earnings outlook for net income of around $1.3 billion on revenue of around $14 billion.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expect net income of $277 million and revenues of $4.47 billion. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
Feb 16 DaVita Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as demand rose for its kidney care services.
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday struck down a Florida law that barred doctors from asking patients about gun ownership, ruling that the law violated doctors' right to free speech.