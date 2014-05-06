Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
FRANKFURT May 6 Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest dialysis provider, on Tuesday posted a worse-than-expected drop in quarterly earnings, hit by cuts to U.S. healthcare budgets.
First-quarter net income declined 9 percent to $205 million, less than the $225 million average analyst expection in a Reuters poll.
The company added it still expected 2014 net profit coming in between $1 billion and $1.05 billion this year, compared with $1.11 billion last year.
It reiterated its outlook for revenues to rise to around $15.2 billion in 2014. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Elliott Management Corporation sends a letter to Arconic board demanding a "full, fair and independent accounting of secret vote-buying agreement" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 The Alberta Energy Regulator said on Monday it is responding to a crude spill by Husky Energy Inc in Canada's oil-rich Alberta, and while the pipeline in question has been shut, the leaked volume and cause are unknown.