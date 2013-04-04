BRIEF-Hironic to pay annual dividend as 10 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 10 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
FRANKFURT, April 4 Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest dialysis group, said it would buy back shares worth as much as 385 million euros ($494.65 million) over the next six months using cash and existing loans.
It also said on Thursday it plans to do away with its non-voting preference shares, accounting for about 1.3 percent of its total share capital, as part of a move to improve its capital structure.
It said a major preference shareholder holding about 77 percent of the outstanding preference shares, who it said was a European financial institution, has agreed to support the plans and to pay a conversion premium.
($1 = 0.7783 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 10 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: WIRETAPPING Two senior senators ask the FBI and Justice Department for any information they have on Trump's unsubstantiated claim that predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him during the presidential campaign. HEALTHCARE The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups come out strongly against a Republican plan backed by Trump t
March 8 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on Wednesday that it intends to expand mental health care to former service members with other-than-honorable (OTH) administrative discharges.