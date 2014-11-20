Nov 20 Diversified chemical company FMC Corp
said on Thursday it has tapped Bank of America Corp
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to help with the sale
of its alkali chemicals unit, which sources said could fetch
around $1.5 billion.
The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based chemical maker
announced its intention to sell the alkali chemicals business on
Sept. 8, when it unveiled a deal to acquire Cheminova A/S, a
wholly owned subsidiary of Auriga Industries A/S for
$1.8 billion.
An FMC representative on Thursday confirmed the bank
mandates following a Reuters enquiry. He declined to comment on
the unit's valuation, which was provided by sources close to the
deal who spoke on condition of anonymity. Goldman Sachs and Bank
of America declined to comment.
The alkali chemicals division is a global producer of
natural soda ash and related products used in the glass,
chemical processing and detergent industries.
In March, FMC said it would split itself into two companies
in a bid to separate its stable and growing agriculture, health
and nutrition businesses from its cyclical minerals division.
FMC's alkali chemicals unit was to be placed inside the
company's minerals segment. FMC scuttled its plans to spin off
of the minerals business, however, when it agreed to acquire
Cheminova.
FMC Chief Executive Pierre Brondeau has said the sale of
alkali chemicals will allow FMC to cut its debt pile following
the Cheminova deal. FMC's lithium unit, the other component of
what would have been the minerals division, will remain with FMC
following the sale of the alkali business.
FMC will concentrate on its nutrition, agriculture and
health business lines following the sale of the alkali business.
Brondeau said on Sept. 8 he expected the sale of the alkali
chemicals unit to be completed by mid-2015.
