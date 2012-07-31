* FMC Corp Q2 adj EPS $0.92 vs est $0.90

* Q2 sales $905.2 mln vs est $901.4 mln

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.70-$0.80 vs est $0.82

* Cabot Corp Q2 adj EPS $1 vs est $1

* Expects FY EPS of $4.90-$5 vs est $3.35

July 31 Chemicals maker FMC Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on increased sales volumes and higher prices but forecast a weak third-quarter profit.

FMC expects to earn 70 cents to 80 cents per share in the third quarter. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 82 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a net income of $104.9 million, or 76 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $107.2 million, 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 92 cents per share.

Sales for the company, which supplies chemicals to agricultural, industrial and consumer companies, rose 11 percent to $905.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected it to earn 90 cents per share on revenue of $901.4 million.

Sales at its largest segment, agricultural products, rose 19 percent on higher demand in Latin America and North America.

Separately, smaller rival Cabot Corp reported a quarterly profit in line with analysts' expectations and forecast a strong full-year profit.

Cabot posted an adjusted profit of $1 per share in the third quarter. It expects to earn $4.90 to $5 per share for 2012, higher than analysts' estimates of $3.35 per share.

FMC shares, which have gained 18 percent in the past six months, closed at $54.70 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Cabot shares closed at $39 on the same exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)