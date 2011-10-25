* Q3 EPS 50 cents vs 46 cents expected by Wall Street

* Q3 revenue up 34 pct, backlog down 8 pct at $4.6 bln

* Sees Q4 EPS of 46-51 cents, vs 53 cents view of analysts

* Shares down 4 pct in after-hours trading

Oct 25 Offshore oilfield equipment maker FMC Technologies Inc (FTI.N) reported a quarterly profit above Wall Street estimates, but backlog fell 8 percent and its outlook disappointed, sending its shares down 4 percent.

Third-quarter net income rose 49 percent to $121 million, or 50 cents per share, from $81 million, or 33 cents per share, a year before. Analysts had expected earnings of 46 cents per share, according to the average analyst on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue grew 34 percent to $1.29 billion, just shy of what analysts had expected. FMC's backlog fell to $4.6 billion from $5.0 billion three months before.

The company also said it expects fourth-quarter earnings per share between 46 cents and 51 cents, compared with the average Wall Street estimate of 53 cents per share.

Shares of FMC fell 4.3 percent to $43 in after-hours trading. Subsea rival Cameron International Corp CAM.N is due to report its results on Thursday. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco, editing by Bernard Orr)