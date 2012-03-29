UPDATE 9-Oil rises in thin trade, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
March 29 Offshore oilfield equipment maker FMC Technologies Inc said it signed a four-year equipment supply deal with Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras , which will help it generate up to $1.5 billion in revenue.
Under the deal Texas-based FMC will provide equipment for the exploration, drilling and development of underwater oil and gas fields from 2014.
FMC said its supply could include the delivery of up to 130 subsea trees, subsea multiplex controls and related tools and equipment. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
BOGOTA, Feb 20 Pumping operations along Colombia's second-most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, were halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the Marxist ELN group, a police and a military official said on Monday.
