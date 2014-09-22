(Adds details)
Sept 22 FMSA Holdings Inc IPO-FMSA.N, owned by
private equity firm American Securities LLC, said it expected
its initial public offering to be priced at $21-$24 per share,
raising up to $1.07 billion.
The company, which provides sand and sand-based products to
oil and gas exploration and production companies, will be valued
at about $3.87 billion at the top end of the expected price
range. (1.usa.gov/1rrtsxZ)
American Securities, through its affiliate ASP FML Holdings
LLC, is selling all the 44.5 million shares in the offering.
Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities and Barclays are
among the major underwriters for the offering.
American Securities' stake would drop to 33.2 percent from
53.3 percent if the underwriters exercise their full options.
FMSA intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "FMSA."
Net income attributable to the Ohio-based company rose 14.4
percent to $78.5 million in the six months ended June 30, from a
year earlier. Revenue rose about 40 percent to $629.2 million.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey
and Maju Samuel)