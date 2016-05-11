LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Former senior UBS banker Mark Yallop
has been appointed to head a new board to improve standards of
conduct and practice for the fixed income, currency and
commodities (FICC) industry.
The FICC Markets Standards Board (FMSB) was set up last July
following the UK's Fair and Effective Markets Review, following
the series of wholesale market scandals, including manipulation
of benchmark interest rates and foreign exchange markets.
The London-based FMSB has 36 members spanning investment
banks, asset managers, exchanges, custodians and users of the
market such as corporates. It said it is addressing a range of
issues in wholesale markets, including the new issue process in
fixed income markets and closing price orders.
Yallop will start as chairman in July. The FMSB is currently
being led by Elizabeth Corley, vice-chair of Allianz Global
Investors, who was appointed on an interim basis.
Yallop has been an external member of the Bank of England's
Prudential Regulation Authority board since 2014. Before that he
was UK chief executive officer for UBS in 2013-14, spent six
years as chief operating officer of ICAP plc and held senior
positions at Deutsche Bank.
"The FMSB has a critical role to play in improving standards
in wholesale markets and is a real opportunity for industry to
show leadership in making markets fair and effective. I am very
pleased that Mark Yallop has agreed to take on this challenging
role," said Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England and
chair of the PRA board.
Yallop said in a statement: "This is a unique opportunity to
achieve change by bringing together industry practitioners and
users of the markets in one body."
The FMSB is an independent body set up by market
practitioners, which said it wants to bring transparency to grey
areas in the international FICC markets, documenting existing
practice and agreeing standards to improve conduct in
international markets.
The UK's Fair and Effective Markets Review, which was
conducted by HM Treasury, the Bank of England and the Financial
Conduct Authority, was launched to try to reinforce confidence
in the wholesale FICC markets after the serious misconduct
scandals of recent years.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Sudip Roy)