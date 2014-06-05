UPDATE 1-Trading firm Virtu Financial makes bid for rival KCG
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
FRANKFURT, June 5 FMS Wertmanagement, the bad bank winding down assets from nationalised German lender Hypo Real Estate, has sold a $1.2 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio, it said on Thursday.
FMS said in a statement it made the sale to take advantage of strong liquidity and heightened investor interest in the United States, adding that the portfolio consisted mostly of performing loans.
FMS did not name the buyer or give financial details of the transaction but said the sale had cut its remaining U.S. real estate position to $800 million. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial
BRUSSELS, March 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: