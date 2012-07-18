SINGAPORE, July 18 OCBC, Singapore's
second-biggest bank, and its insurance unit have agreed to sell
their combined 18.1 stake in Fraser and Neave and an 8
percent stake in brewer Asia Pacific Breweries for a
total of S$3.22 billion ($2.55 billion) to companies linked to
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.
OCBC Group would make a post-tax gain of about S$1.15
billion from the deal, it said.
In a separate announcement, Thai Beverage, which
Charoen controls, said it has bought a 22 percent stake in
beverage-to-property firm F&N for around S$2.8 billion or S$8.88
a share.
The purchase included shares bought from the OCBC Group and
other shareholders.
The deal is expected to complicate relations between F&N and
Dutch brewer Heineken, which jointly own about 65
percent of Asia Pacific Breweries, one of Asia's
biggest brewer.
($1 = 1.2648 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)