By Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas
| SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 18
Companies linked to
a Thai billionaire have agreed to pay S$3.8 billion ($3.02
billion) to buy stakes in a conglomerate and affiliated brewery
from Singapore's No. 2 bank, OCBC, putting pressure on Dutch
brewer Heineken to make a counterbid.
Thai Beverage pcl, controlled by tycoon Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, said in a statement that it has agreed to buy
a 22 percent stake in conglomerate Fraser and Neave (F&N)
from Oversea-Chinese Banking Group, its
insurance unit and the Lee family, which is the banking group's
biggest shareholder.
Fraser and Neave owns 40 percent of Asia Pacific Breweries
, one of the region's largest brewers and maker of the
popular Tiger beer. Heineken owns 42 percent of APB, a stake it
highly values thanks to fast growing beer sales across Asia
Pacific.
The Thai Beverage offer may also prompt Japan's Kirin
Holdings to make a move, as it owns a 14.7 percent
stake in F&N.
"We believe a three-way tussle with Kirin and
Heineken...could emerge," CIMB analyst Donald Chua said in a
research note early on Wednesday, after Thai Beverage said only
that it was in talks over the F&N stakes. "Central to this theme
is APB, a company we believe all three parties would want to
control."
After disclosing details of the offer late on Wednesday, the
Thai group said the deal gives it exposure to high growth
Southeast Asian markets, as F&N is the largest beverage company
in Singapore and Malaysia and has presence in over 30 countries.
"The proposed investment is a logical step to fulfilling the
company's vision to be a leading global beverage producer and
distributor," ThaiBev said.
SON-IN-LAW
As part of the deal, a company controlled by Charoen's
son-in-law has agreed to buy an 8.5 percent stake in Asia
Pacific Breweries. The combined deal for the stakes is worth
around $3 billion.
The transaction has put the scope on Charoen's son, however,
as the deal is seen as a chance him to make his mark with a
major deal.
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, the third of the billionaire's
five children, was named president and chief executive of
Thailand's top beer and spirits group in 2008.
OCBC Group said it would make a post-tax gain of about
S$1.15 billion from the deal. The buyers are paying S$8.88 a
share for F&N shares and S$45 a share for APB, a premium of 11.6
percent and 18 percent, respectively.
While Kirin has remained quiet since word of the Thai bid
emerged on Tuesday, Charoen's surprise offer has jolted
Heineken, prompting it to express concern over what it called a
"sudden development." (To read a Breakingviews column on
Heineken's options, click on )
"We are seeking all necessary assurances and will take any
appropriate action in order to safeguard our interests,"
Heineken said in a statement.
Charoen is Thailand's second-richest man, with a net worth
of $5.5 billion, according to Forbes. H e took ThaiBev,
Thailand's largest brewer and distiller, public in Singapore in
2006. He has bet heavily on real estate and his privately held
TCC Land owns Bangkok tech mall Pantip Plaza. Charoen also owns
hotel chains in Manhattan and Australia, and residential and
commercial buildings in Singapore and Thailand. (To read more
about Charoen, click on ).
Heineken, which is diluting its reliance on tough Western
Europe beer markets, earns half its profits from emerging
markets. Tiger Beer is sold in more than 60 countries.
Goh Han Peng, an analyst at OSK DMG, said in a note that the
Thai Beverage offer comes amid a wave of industry consolidation.
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer,
recently paid $20.1 billion to take over Mexico's Grupo Modelo.
APB is the largest brewery in the Asia-Pacific, with
operations in 14 countries including Indonesia and Vietnam.
"We believe Heineken will actively explore its options to
safeguard its interest in APB, including possible counter-offers
for the stakes in F&N and APB," Goh said in the note.
Heineken has signaled an interest in making a move before,
with its chief executive saying in a newspaper interview last
year that Kirin's holding in F&N had given him an "uncomfortable
feeling".
Some analysts said the Thai bid could lead to a break-up of
F&N because its diverse businesses are valued more individually
than as a group.
F&N earned 59 percent of its 2011 revenue from its food and
beverage business and 34 percent from property. It is among the
bigger players in Singapore's property development market and
has interests in publishing, printing and other businesses.
Heineken has done a split-up purchase before with its joint
acquisition in 2008 of Scottish & Newcastle with Carlsberg
.
For any buyer, ownership of the OCBC stakes would bring in
marquee beer brands such as Tiger Beer, Anchor and Bintang and a
high market share in the fast-growing Southeast Asia region.
($1 = 1.2648 Singapore dollars)
(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Michael Flaherty)