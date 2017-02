TOKYO, July 18 A Kirin Holdings Co spokeswoman declined to comment on news that Thai Beverage PCL was in talks to buy a stake in beverage-to-property conglomerate Fraser and Neave from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

The Japanese brewer is Fraser and Neave's second-biggest shareholder behind Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)