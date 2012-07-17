* Combined stakes of F&N, APB worth about $2 bln

* F&N shares gain 2.5 percent to record high

* APB shares surge 6.7 percent to record high

* Move would pit ThaiBev founder against Heineken, Kirin (Recasts, adds name of bidder, Heineken statement)

By Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 17 An entity linked to Thai billionaire, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, has offered to buy a nearly $1.6 billion stake in Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave (F&N) from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) and its insurance unit, sources said on Tuesday.

Sirivadhanabhakdi, the founder of Thai Beverage, has also offered to buy a 7.9 percent holding in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB), a $550 million stake that is also owned by OCBC and its insurance unit, Great Eastern Holdings . The two stakes were valued at about $2.1 billion as of Monday's closing price.

Some analysts said a bid could lead to a break-up of F&N because its diverse businesses are valued more individually than as a group. The company earned 59 percent of its 2011 revenue from its food and beverage business and 34 percent from property. F&N also has interests in publishing, printing and other businesses.

If Sirivadhanabhakdi is successful, it will emerge as F&N's biggest shareholder, followed by Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings Co. The bid could also complicate relations with Dutch brewer Heineken NV, which owns a 42 percent stake in APB while F&N owns a 40 percent stake in APB.

Heineken said on Tuesday it was actively considering its options to safeguard its interests.

"It could just be a stake for the long haul, but it could cause acrimony with Heineken because they will be affected," said one Singapore-based analyst who did not wish to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. "I don't see how they can make a full bid for F&N."

For any buyer, F&N would bring in marquee beer brands such as Tiger Beer, while the conglomerate is also among the bigger players in Singapore's property development market.

F&N's shares ended 2.5 percent higher at a record S$8.10 on Tuesday on strong volume after OCBC said it had received a bid for its stake in F&N. APB shares surged 6.7 percent to a record high of S$37.00.

Officials with Thai Beverage, OCBC and Kirin declined to comment.

(Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in SINGAPORE and Philip Blenkinsop in BRUSSELS; Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Matt Driskill)