SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 17 An entity tied to
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi has offered to buy a
nearly $1.6 billion stake in Singapore conglomerate Fraser and
Neave (F&N), sources said on Tuesday, a holding
currently owned by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC)
and its insurance unit.
Sirivadhanabhakdi, who is the founder of Thai Beverage
, has also offered to buy a 7.9 percent holding in Asia
Pacific Breweries Ltd, a $550 million stake that is
also owned by OCBC and its insurance unit, Great Eastern
Holdings.
The bid could lead to a break-up of the beverages and
property conglomerate Fraser and Neave, analysts have said,
because its diverse businesses are valued more individually than
as a group.
OCBC has not decided whether to sell the stakes to the group
backed by Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand's third-richest man,
sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday. It
was not immediately known if the tycoon is using an existing
company or a new acquisition vehicle for the offer.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media. Officials with Thai Beverage
and OCBC declined to comment.
Late on Monday, OCBC said it received an offer from an
unnamed party to buy the combined 18.2 percent stake in F&N and
7.92 percent holding in Asia Pacific Breweries. The two stakes
have a total value of about $2 billion at Monday's close.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas; Editing by Matt
Driskill)