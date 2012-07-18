SINGAPORE, July 18 Singapore-listed Thai Beverage PCL said on Wednesday it was in talks to buy stakes in beverage-to-property conglomerate Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

It added, however, that there is no certainty any definitive agreements will be reached.

OCBC and insurance unit Great Eastern Holdings said on late on Monday an unidentified party had offered to buy their 18.2 percent stake in F&N and 7.92 percent stake in APB in a deal that would be worth in excess of S$2 billion ($1.58 billion).

($1 = 1.2648 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)