UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Aug 10 Shares of Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N), which controls 40 percent of Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries (APB), jumped as much as 2 percent on Friday after a block trade stoked speculation of a takeover battle.
Traders said a block of 18.8 million F&N shares, or about 1.3 percent of the firm's issued shares, changed hands at S$8.60 apiece early in the session, prompting speculation Thai Beverage had raised its stake in the Singapore firm.
By 0220 GMT, F&N had risen to S$8.65 with 21 million shares traded. The stock had earlier hit a record high of S$8.66, up 2 percent from the previous close.
Shares of ThaiBev were up 1.5 percent at S$0.335.
"ThaiBev may have bought a chunk of shares from some other party so they'll have more say in the decisions," said a Singapore trader.
Heineken's resolve to buy out Asia Pacific Breweries is being tested as the fight for a bigger slice of one of the world's fastest-growing beer markets intensifies.
ThaiBev, whose main shareholder is Thailand's second-richest man Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, is set to become F&N's largest shareholder with about 24 percent of the shares. An investment vehicle controlled by Charoen's son-in-law has offered to buy F&N's direct 7.3 percent stake in APB.
F&N and Asia Pacific Breweries are expected to report fiscal third-quarter earnings later on Friday after the stock market closes. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources