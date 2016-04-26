PARIS, April 26 French retailer Fnac said on Tuesday it now controlled 29.73 percent of the capital of Darty and had the backing of shareholders accounting for around 51.84 percent of the London-listed electronic goods retailer.

Fnac, which is in a fierce battle with South African furniture retailer Steinhoff, for the control of Darty, on Monday raised its offer to around 900 million pounds ($1.3 billion), declaring the offer its last.

Fnac said on Tuesday it owned 29.73 percent of the capital of Darty and had irrevocable commitments from shareholders representing 22.11 percent of Darty's capital.

Steinhoff, which has amassed a 20.4 percent stake in Darty, had said on Monday it was considering its options.

It could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday evening. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Michel Rose)