PARIS, April 25 French retailer Fnac
offered 170 pence per Darty share in what it said was
its final offer for Europe's largest electronics goods retailer,
trumping a 160 pence offer by South African retailer Steinhoff
Steinhoff, which has risen to a 20.4 percent share of Darty,
said in the immediate aftermath of the new Fnac offer that it
was considering its options.
Fnac said in a statement it now held or had received
irrevocable undertakings to acept its offer for a total of 39.82
percent of the capital of Darty.
Until Monday morning, furniture retailer Steinhoff was in
front with a cash offer of 160 pence a share, valuing Darty at
860 million pounds ($1.2 billion).
For its part, Darty said on April 21 that its board of
directors would carefully consider the offers and provide
further advice to Darty shareholders in due course.
Darty earns 70 percent of its revenue in France but has 400
stores across Europe and competes with Media-Saturn, owned by
Germany's Metro, and Britain's Dixons.
